The heat marches on but the end is in sight!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are looking at another hot day across the Carolinas. Highs will reach the mid 90s but the heat index will feel closer to 100°. Rain chances stand at 30%.
Monday will be our last day in the 90s for a while. A cold front will approach and bring a chance for thunderstorms in the evening. The better chance will hold off until Tuesday as it moves through. It will be noticeably cooler though. Highs will top out in the low 80s.
The rest of the week looks nice! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and the dew points will be quite a bit lower. Rain chances will be almost zero. If you have put off any plans this weekend due to the heat, you can enjoy them later in the week.
Have a good afternoon!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
