Early week front to offer midweek heat relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We've got one more day ahead for this heat wave before some welcomed relief arrives mid-late week.
For Monday though, highs will be back in the low 90s with scattered storms in the mountains, possibly spilling over into our Eastern counties during the late evening hours. Heat indices may be in the upper 90s but should generally stay below 100°. The front crosses through Tuesday which brings the better coverage of storms for all areas.
Behind the front, we’ve got less heat and less humidity. Temps return to the 80s with lows in the 60s with the drier air in place. It’s actually going to feel quite nice around here for July, Wednesday-Friday of this week.
Have a great evening!
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
