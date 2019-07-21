Concord Police investigating shooting that leaves victim with serious injuries

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in the Ramsgate subdivision just off of Zion Church Road.
Police are reporting that the victim and the shooter knew each other prior to the incident.
The victim has been transported to the hospital with what officials describe as ‘serious injuries’.
Police have established a presence at the scene of the shooting and are currently searching for the suspect believed to be responsible for this incident.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
