Accident leaves lanes closed, major backups on I-85

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident on I-85 near Kannapolis resulted in lanes being closed while crews worked to clear the scene.
The Cabarrus County Highway Patrol confirmed that the accident had taken place near Exit 60 and that the initial calls about the incident had come in around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Fire trucks and EMS were also observed on the scene where multiple vehicles appeared to have been involved in the collision.
Traffic was closed to just one lane during the time of the cleanup.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
