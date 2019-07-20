WATCH: Suspect with history of violent crime arrested after he’s caught on camera during break-in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with a history of arrests stemming from violent crimes in and around the city has been caught by police after a doorbell camera recorded him attempting to break into the front door of a residence he would later enter through force.
Khari Clary, 21, was taken into custody on Friday morning shortly after 11:00 a.m. after a resident of the neighborhood, located in east Charlotte off of Baraway Drive, witnessed the attempted break-in and called police.
Clary had entered the home through a rear entrance by the time police were on the scene and he was promptly arrested and later charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and/or entering, and felony possession of stolen property.
Clary had previously been connected with a string of armed robberies around Charlotte in the spring and those cases remain under investigation as he awaits trial.
No further information has been released at this time.
