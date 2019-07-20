Shrek: In Uptown this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A quiet grass-roots production company is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year in the mission of children’s theater.
Friday and Saturday night they’re putting on “Shrek: The Musical” at Booth Playhouse in Founders Hall.
“It has been our intent to really put the efforts and the resources back into the children,” Porch Productions CEO Monica Pettiford told WBTV. “And making it affordable.”
Pettiford says Porch Productions is the only African-American-owned children’s theater in Charlotte, and on the East Coast, but is quick to point out all children are welcome and their shows include EVERYONE.
