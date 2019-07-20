Police say it’s too hot to commit crimes, advises everyone stay inside and watch movies instead

By Kevin Foster | July 20, 2019 at 3:46 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 4:38 PM

BRYANT, Ark. (WAFB) - Police in Bryant, Arkansas sent out an urgent alert requesting members of the public to stop all criminal activity due to sweltering heat being felt around the country.

“Folks it is hot as fire out here today,” read a post published to the Bryant Police Department Facebook page.

Instead of committing crimes, officials with the Bryant Police Department say it best to stay home in and air conditioned room while binge watching some Netflix series.

“If you don’t [have] Netflix, go to a friends house that does. Eat ice cream, make snow cones we don’t care, but for the love of everything, stay inside,” the post read.

Due to extreme heat, the Bryant Police Department is asking all criminal activity to hold off for the time being until...

Posted by Bryant Police Department on Saturday, July 20, 2019

