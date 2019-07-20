Only a few more 90s before a break from heat + humidity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect through early this evening. It was another day in the low 90s in Charlotte, but it actually wasn't nearly as hot as yesterday when we ended up with a 98° high for the day.
We've got two more days in the 90s ahead, before some much needed relief arrives midweek.
Sunday is right back up into the mid 90s with feels like temps in the triple digits. Storm coverage holds around 30%, bumping up to about 40% Monday as a front nears. Monday should be the last day in the 90s, for a little while at least!
Tuesday will be the stormiest day this week as the front crosses through, bringing 60% coverage of storms. Behind it, the long awaited 80s return. But, that's not all! Dew point temperatures will be falling into the upper 50s and low 60s, also more comfortable levels for the time of year.
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.