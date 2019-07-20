Looking for a place to escape the heat? Here’s some cooling stations around the area

-In Rowan County, there is a cooling station open at the Department of Social Services at 1813 E Innes Street in Salisbury from 10am to 6pm on Sunday. There is also a cooling station at J.F. Hurley YMCA at 828 W Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury from 1pm to 5pm. Light snacks, drinks and cool air-conditioning are available at these locations.