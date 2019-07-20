Looking for a place to escape the heat? Here’s some cooling stations around the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With extreme heat affecting the entire region, relief shelters are opening up to protect those in need. The following locations have all registered as cooling centers for the public at this time:
-The Salvation Army Center of Hope will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.through Sunday (7/21) for both current residents as well as those who are not currently residents.
-The Urban Ministry Center/Men’s Shelter’s College St. location will be open to the community from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., serving lunch at 11:15 a.m.both on Saturday and Sunday.
-The cafeteria of the Tryon St. campus of the Men’s Shelter will be open to both residents and non-residents from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 8:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
-Additionally, the Urban Ministry Center/Men’s Shelter’s Street Outreach Team is sharing this information with those experiencing homelessness during its outreach prior to the weekend.
-County facilities including libraries, recreation centers and senior centers will continue to be open to the public over the weekend. Please call 911 for heat related emergencies.
-In Rowan County, there is a cooling station open at the Department of Social Services at 1813 E Innes Street in Salisbury from 10am to 6pm on Sunday. There is also a cooling station at J.F. Hurley YMCA at 828 W Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury from 1pm to 5pm. Light snacks, drinks and cool air-conditioning are available at these locations.
