Injuries reported in boat collision on Lake Norman, boats heavily damaged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville fire officials say injuries were reported after a two-boat collision on Lake Norman Friday night.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened around 9:40 p.m.
Officials say two boats collided on the lake.
Crews located a pontoon boat with heavy damage and said the people who were on the boat suffered minor injuries.
A short time later, officials located the second boat as they headed to a dock/marina for safety. Officials said that boat also had considerable damage.
Officials said both boats and all passengers were accounted for. Two people were knocked into the water briefly.
Law enforcement remained with those involved for investigation.
No further information has been released.
