105+ heat index values today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for many of us in North and South Carolina. When the temperature and humidity are combined, it will likely feel like 105° this afternoon between noon and 8pm. It could cause heat stress if you spend too much time outside.
Today’s actual high will be close to 96° and tomorrow’s will be 95°. There is a 30% chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon. It may be wise to make indoor plans this weekend.
Change will finally come next week. Monday will still be hot, with highs in the low 90s. Late in the day, a cold front will approach. We could see showers or a thunderstorm by late in the day. The better chance for rain will arrive on Tuesday, along with the front. You will notice the change! Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s. We will remain in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week. Rain chances will also stay low after the front clears.
Stay cool! Take care of yourself and your neighbors!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
