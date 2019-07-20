105+ heat index values today

Change will finally come next week. Monday will still be hot, with highs in the low 90s. Late in the day, a cold front will approach. We could see showers or a thunderstorm by late in the day. The better chance for rain will arrive on Tuesday, along with the front. You will notice the change! Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s. We will remain in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week. Rain chances will also stay low after the front clears.