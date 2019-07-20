Fan distribution program available for older Cabarrus County residents

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Operation Fan Heat Relief is open for business and handing out fans to eligible residents around Cabarrus County this summer and into the fall as temperatures continue to rise.
The program, created from a partnership between the Cabarrus County Division of Aging & Adult Services and the NC Area Agencies on Aging, is currently offering adults age 60 and over as well as those with disabilities free fans to help battle the extreme heat.
Running through October 31, the program has relied on donations from local businesses and residents and was able to hand out 5,226 fans in 2018 statewide.
To learn more or to apply for heat relief residents are asked to call Cabarrus County Human Services at 704-920-1400.
