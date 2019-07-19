Beware during heat wave: Playground equipment can cause 2nd, 3rd-degree burns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Parents, babysitters and guardians who plan on taking the kids to the playground this summer, might want to reconsider what time of day they go.
According to reports from U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, children can get a 2nd or 3rd-degree burn from metal playground equipment that’s too hot.
Officials encourage people to head out to the playground early in the morning.
WMBF News spoke with a few children from a gymnastics camp enjoying their morning swinging and sliding, but they also said the equipment can feel hot on their hands and legs.
“When you go down it burns your hand and you get like little burn marks on your hands," one child told WMBF News.
We asked if any of them got burned during their fun on the equipment Friday, they had a few marks from the equipment.
WMBF News took a temperature gun and it showed temperatures ranged anywhere from 90 to 147 degrees.
WMBF News First Alert Weather Team is warning of another scorcher Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.