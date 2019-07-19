Charlotte faith leaders meet to discuss solutions as crime rises in community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As faith leaders filled the seats of a Johnson and Wales University auditorium, so did their energy.
“We have to be open to talking with people who don’t look like us, who don’t sound like us, who don’t come from the same background as us,” Mike Slaughter of Family of Faith Christian Center said.
They want a solution to combat crime that is on the rise in the community they serve.
“This is a great moment in time that we can look at the city saying, ‘Hey, we need help,’ and say ‘Ok, here we are,’” Pastor Casey Crimmins of Multiply Church said.
The topic at the top of many people’s minds now is repeat offenders on the city’s streets.
“I don’t believe anybody’s just a bad person,” Slaughter said. “I believe there’s a series of events that happen in their life, and we need to have our ears open to hear their heart, to hear their story.”
Reporters asked Chief Kerr Putney about repeat offenders at the event.
“I’ve got to trust the process,” he said. “I told everybody to have patience in the process, and I’m going to model that behavior.”
That process includes, he said, bringing a group of partners to one table, to work together.
“I have representatives from the judges, district attorney, the sheriff, as well as the magistrate,” he said. “So, I’m going to be true to my word, hopefully they’ll be true to theirs.”
This, as those pastors, priests, rabbis, and other leaders also come together, for the same reason.
“We can’t do everything, but we can’t do nothing,” Crimmins said.
