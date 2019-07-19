Warm, dry weather helping construction project in downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Progress on the Downtown Kannapolis Revitalization Project continues with the warm dry weather aiding construction work.
Three anchor projects are underway:
Infrastructure/Linear Park and Streetscape – Scheduled to be completed this Fall (Both roundabouts are in the final stages of construction. The public restrooms and the fountains are underway. Lighting, planting of landscaped areas, and much more is in the process of installation)
Sports & Entertainment Venue (new home of the Kannapolis Intimidators) – Opens April 2020 (Field lights are in the process of being installed, seating areas are being defined; the batters’ eye and field house construction is well underway)
VIDA Mixed Use District – Opens Winter 2020/2021 (Construction of the parking deck for the site is now underway)
For those who would like to follow the construction we have webcams you can watch. Visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/revitilization. This site also has update to date information on all of the anchor projects.
