Teachers support, defend CMS Superintendent amid his resignation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Understandably, teachers and families have a lot of questions about CMS Superintendent D. Clayton Wilcox deciding to step down.
But amid his deceision to resign, many teachers are coming to Wilcox’s defense.
“I just really supported Wilcox because he was so supportive of educators," says CMS teacher & parent, Amanda Thompson.
During Thompson’s time in the district shes seen the five different superintendents in the district come and go; both as a teacher and CMS parent.
“Each leadership had a different style," said Thompson.
So when she heard the news CMS’s Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox would be stepping down, she was shocked.
“Disheartened and disappointed, that’s the first emotion," says Thomspon. "But then its like okay I have to move past it and keep going because i’m an educator I have to move forward to teach for my kids.”
Thompson says she felt like Wilcox moved the district forward.
“This is the first leader that we’ve had, him & the school board that has really moved to push towards equity for all kids,” she says. "We as a community appreciate that and we want to make sure the work that they’ve started, continues.”
But recently Wilcox found himself in hot water, after the board decided to suspend him. Sources say it was for multiple policy violations at the district in state level. Ultimately, the board and Wilcox agreeing to part ways after he submitted his resignation.
Thompson says no matter who is in charge of the district next….students still have to get an education and teachers still will be there to give them that.
"Every day our kids still have to have amazing teachers in front of them giving them 100% no matter who is up top as superintendent.”
