Suspect in deadly shooting at Steak 'n Shake released from hospital, charged with murder

“As you continue to talk about this tragedy please feel free to let people know that Darnell was loved by many. He was an uncle, son, cousin, brother and dear friend. He was quiet. He was a hard worker. We are not shocked to learn that he would step in to defend his coworkers and even strangers, because that’s just who he was. He was a great man and a protector and we will miss him,” cousin Tylar Johnson said in a statement.