Second suspect in Bladen County child abduction arrested

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection with the abduction of a 4-month-old baby girl in Bladen County earlier this week has been arrested, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
Lonnie Lee Williams, 29, of Tabor City, was taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon in Columbus County, according to Sheriff James A. McVicker.
Williams, along with Juanita Renee Askew, allegedly abducted Lonnisha Renee Askew on Monday from the Little Hands Daycare near Bladenboro. Deputies say Juanita is the baby’s mother, and believe Williams to be the father.
“Our investigation leads us to believe Mr. Williams was with Juanita Askew when she took her child from Little Hands Daycare on Monday afternoon. We believe Askew dropped Williams off somewhere in Columbus County after she took her child. Ms. Askew then fled to Hoke County where she stayed with a friend Monday night before he drove her to meet a family member in Lumberton to give them her daughter,” McVicker stated in a news release.
Juanita Askew was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at a Greyhound bus stop in Lumberton, N.C. Lonnisha Askew was checked out by medical personnel and seems fine.
The male companion who was with Askew in Lumberton was taken into custody but later released after being questioned by deputies. He cooperated with law enforcement and Askew confirmed he wasn’t involved in the abduction, McVicker added.
Williams and Askew are both charged with abduction of a child and currently jailed in the Bladen County Detention Center. Askew’s bond was set at $500,000 while Williams received a $300,000 bond. Williams is also charged with a felony probation violation and has multiple prior convictions for offenses including assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.
“I wish to thank everyone who has helped us in this case,” said Sheriff McVicker. “My office worked diligently on this case but we did not work alone. We had the help of a lot of law enforcement agencies and other government agencies."
