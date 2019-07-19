Second arrest made in killing of Mint Hill 22-year-old

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A second person is facing murder charges in the killing of 22-year-old Josh Griffin.
Griffin was killed on Pinewood Circle around 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 23. Police reports show a knife or cutting instrument was used as the murder weapon.
Sean Harper, 23 of Halifax, VA, was the first suspect charged in Griffin’s death. Friday, police announced a second suspect, 21-year-old Bailey Marie Todd, was facing murder charges in Griffin’s death. Arrest warrants were issued on Todd for first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and destruction of evidence.
Harper was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in Griffin’s death.
Neighbors say Griffin was working to get his life on track and had just made an important life decision.
Griffin’s grandfather, Bill Griffin, said just before the murder, Josh made an important life decision.
“He took his grandmother’s hand and she asked are you giving your life to the Lord and he said no I’m saved but I want to rededicate my life," said Bill Griffin.
Bill Griffin worked for years as a minister so this decision meant a lot to the family.
But they say Josh’s decision then led to more than they could’ve imagined at his memorial service.
“Thirty-nine people gave themselves to the Lord at his funeral service so that’s something we can say will be marked for eternity. So it wasn’t a waste, it was something that had a positive thing to it,” said Griffin.
Griffin says that memory is what he is holding onto now - that his grandson touched many lives, in the short time he had.
“We had him for 22 years and we were lucky to have him. I loved him," said Griffin.
Police say this is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call detectives with the Mint Hill Police Department at 704 -545-1085.
