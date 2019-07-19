Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation receives $50,000 grant from Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation

“We are extremely honored to be chosen by the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation to execute this project in Rowan County,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “We believe we have come up with a creative, unique and personal way to increase community conversation around diversity, equality and inclusion. By listening to others’ stories, we come to understand and bond with one another, and what unites us as people makes us better as a community.”