One dead after car crashes into home, sparks fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person has died after a vehicle crashed into an east Charlotte home Friday morning, sparking a fire, officials say.
The incident happened before 9:50 a.m.
Officials say the car crashed into a home on Pinyon Pine Lane, which is off of Harrisburg Road. At least one person was trapped. Just before 10:30 a.m., Medic confirmed one person died.
Homicide detectives were on scene investigating the death.
From WBTV’s Sky3, several police and fire vehicles were at the scene.
