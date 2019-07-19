Newton Police searching for armed robbery suspect

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An armed robbery suspect is on-the-loose after forcibly taking money from a Newton convenience store overnight.
At around 12:45 a.m. on Friday morning, the Circle K located off of E. 20th Street was robbed after a suspect entered the establishment and displayed a handgun while demanding the cashier inside give him the money from the register.
The suspect took the money and fled the scene in a western direction on foot. He is described as being a black male who was between 5′10″ and 6′0″ tall.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.
