Mother, convicted for going into hiding with her daughter, appeals sentence

“On August 2, 2016, Mary Jane McClure responded to an inquiry from a Lt. L. Pierce. You have the same information I have about that. I have not found any information that reveals your actual records were given to a Sheriff’s deputy or anyone else in regards to that inquiry. The information that was relayed by telephone is in the notes you provided to DSS. This included the use of your EBT card for approximately a month up until July 4, 2017. This release was not authorized by anyone that I can determine. Ms. McClure did not seek permission from her superiors to release this information. I was not involved in providing legal assistance in regards to this request.”