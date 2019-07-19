Man airlifted to hospital after shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Salisbury Thursday night.
According to the Salisbury Police Department, the incident happened at a duplex on North Long Street.
Police say a man was shot and seriously injured. That man was flown to Baptist Hospital.
There is a heavy police presence at the scene as officers canvas the neighborhood.
There’s no word on any suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
