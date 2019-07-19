Man airlifted to hospital after shooting in Salisbury

By WBTV Web Staff | July 18, 2019 at 8:56 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 8:57 PM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Salisbury Thursday night.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, the incident happened at a duplex on North Long Street.

Police say a man was shot and seriously injured. That man was flown to Baptist Hospital.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene as officers canvas the neighborhood.

There’s no word on any suspects or arrests.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

