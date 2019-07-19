Man accused of brutal assault on woman at Wingate University

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man who is accused of brutally assaulting a woman at Wingate University early Friday morning.
According to the Wingate Police Department, officers responded to Wingate University on Friday around 3:30 a.m.
Police were dispatched to the school to assist Union EMS and Wingate Vol. Fire Dept. with a medical call. Upon arrival, officials say there was evidence of an assault that happened. The suspect was no longer on scene.
Police say a woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to her head.
With help from Wingate University Campus Safety and the follow ups done by the Wingate Police Department, the suspect for the assault was identified as 20-year-old Jalen Powe.
A felony warrant was issued for Powe on charges of domestic violence assault inflicting serious injury.
Powe was later located at a Wingate Pizza Hut and tried to flee the scene.
After a short foot chase, Powe was taken into custody and brought before a judge. He received a $15,000 secured bond with a court date of Aug. 6.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
