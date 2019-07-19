Lead partner steps up for potential Charlotte MLS team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big step was taken on Friday toward bringing professional soccer to Charlotte.
Ally Financial announced Friday afternoon that they had reached an agreement with the Charlotte Soccer Bid Team, led by Panthers owner David Tepper, to serve as the founding and lead partner of a potential MLS team in Charlotte and the Carolinas.
The agreement comes as more and more momentum continues to grow behind Tepper’s pursuit of a Charlotte-based squad. Ally announced the partnership in a video posted online along with the trending hashtag #CLTWantsSoccer.
“This new partnership signals an exciting time for both Ally and the Charlotte region,” said Jeffrey Brown, chief executive officer, Ally. "We’re humbled to be the first partner alongside David Tepper in his quest, and in addition to expanding our presence in the market, we’re excited about the positive economic impact an MLS team will have in the region.”
Tepper has previously stated that a professional team coming to the city could play in Bank of American Stadium with a reconfigured layout for those matches.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.