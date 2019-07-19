Heat Advisory issued for Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today tied for the hottest day of the year, as we once again hit 97° for a brief period this afternoon. We have just learned that a Heat Advisory will be in effect for the Charlotte Metro from Noon until 8pm Saturday.
The intense heat will continue to hold right through the weekend, as a strong upper-level ridge dominates across much of the eastern half of the nation. This will mean more mid to upper 90s, with the heat index over 100° in Charlotte and up to 105° in communities south / east of I-85 (especially Saturday).
Daily storms chances will remain fairly low – in the 30-40% range – over the weekend before picking up early next week.
Change is finally on the horizon early next week. The upper-level ridge is finally forecast to break, allowing for a front to move through leading to more storms and eventually cooler 80s by Tuesday!
As rain chances rise Monday and Tuesday temperatures will fall. Highs will scale back to the mid 80s by Tuesday and low to mid 80s are expected by Wednesday!
Do your best to keep cool and please check on your pets and neighbors!
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.