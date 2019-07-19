Head Coach Mack Brown’s Return to North Carolina Discussed at 2019 ACC Football Kickoff

Coming into this role with quite an extensive resume, Brown is already earning the respect of his players. Safety, Myles Dorn said, “I felt the energy after the first meeting. He told us that he was going to take care of us. The day after he asked for what we could change. A month later, we saw it. He's a man of his word. That's something that you can't compare to anybody else.” Offensive tackle, Charlie Heck comments agreed, “Something that's interesting is Coach Brown brought in a lot of former players. They've been saying the same things that I've been witnessing firsthand, how Coach Brown will go to bat for you, he's always there for the players.”