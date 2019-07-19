Former A.L. Brown and CMS principal Kevin Garay named assistant superintendent at Kannapolis City Schools

Dr. Chip Buckwell, KCS Superintendent, believes Kevin Garay will continue the strong academic leadership that Dr. Kelly Burgess has established. “Kevin Garay is an outstanding educator. He has an exceptional record of improving academic achievement and doing what’s best for kids. He’s also an excellent leader who knows Kannapolis City Schools and our community. Mr. Garay will do a wonderful job of building on the accomplishments of Dr. Burgess and continuing to expand the opportunities we offer our students. I’m excited for our kids and for our staff that Mr. Garay is once again part of Kannapolis City Schools.”