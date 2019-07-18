Driver who fled after striking 2 kids at Willowick school bus stop sentenced to 180 days in jail

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old driver who struck two children stepping off a school bus entered a no contest plea to two of the three charges in her case Thursday morning.
Daila Wilson was initially charged with failure to stop, driving left of center, passing a stopped school bus and reckless operation.
The Willoughby Municipal Court judge sentenced Wilson to serve 180 days in Lake County Jail.
“If I could give you more time in jail, I would,” the judge said.
Wilson was also ordered to pay over $1,000 in fines and her driver’s license will be suspended for three years.
One of the children hit by Wilson’s vehicle provided a statement to the judge and his mother weeped in court while talking about how she could have lost her son.
According to Wilson’s attorney, the 18-year-old was in the process of joining the Army, but the judge said she must report directly to jail without notifying enlistment officials.
Willowick police said Wilson hit the children in front of a home at East 300 and Barjode on May 13, approximately six weeks after her 18th birthday.
Officers said Wilson fled the scene after the accident and turned herself in several days later.
One child was treated at the scene. The other child was treated and released from a local hospital.
Wilson initially told investigators that she was in a hurry to get to work.
