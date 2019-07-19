1 dead, 5 injured after hit-and-run crash involving four vehicles in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say one person was killed and five people were seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash involving four cars in Charlotte in June.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Billy Graham Parkway on June 20 around 8 p.m.
CMPD and MEDIC responded to the scene, and upon arrival, located three of the cars that were involved in the crash.
Police say the investigation indicates that a Honda driving on the road next to a Buick was unable to maintain its lane and struck the Buick.
This caused the Buick to run off the road, cross over the grass median, into oncoming traffic and collide with a Mazda head-on.
The Buick kept going into the next lane and into the path of a Hyundai, which hit the Buick on the passenger’s side.
The Honda failed to stop or remain on the scene.
The driver and three passengers of the Buick were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Mazda and driver of the Hyundai were also taken to the hospital.
On June 28, police located a car matching the description of the Honda that drove away from the scene of this crash. The Honda had damage consistent with striking the Buick, and was seized and processed by Crime Scene Search.
On July 8, the driver of the Buick, identified as 63-year-old Lester Wayne Anderson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
This case is being investigated by CMPD as a hit-and-run fatality. Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or officers at 704-432-2169. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website.
