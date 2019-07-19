CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox to resign Aug. 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox will resign from his position, effective August 2, the School Board announced Friday morning.
The resignation comes after the CMS board met at the Government Center to discuss Wilcox’s contract Friday at 9:30 a.m. during a closed session meeting. Before the board went into closed session, Board Chair Mary McCray addressed the public to discuss due process and confidential personnel records.
According to the draft separation agreement, Wilcox will not be paid compensation in exchange for his resignation but will “receive compensation and benefits due him uner the Employment Agreement through the Resignation Date.”
Wilcox had been suspended with pay by the board since Monday. The board has said it could not disclose further details of the suspension as it was a personnel matter.
Just after 11 a.m. Monday, CMS sent out a statement detailing the suspension and Wilcox’s replacement while he was suspended:
“CMS can confirm that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education has suspended Superintendent Clayton Wilcox. The suspension goes into effect today and Dr. Wilcox will continue to receive his salary while suspended. During this time, Earnest Winston will serve as Acting Superintendent. CMS remains focused on the priorities that matter most – our students, teaching and learning in every school as we look forward to the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide further details at this time.”
The board met twice in closed session in recent weeks to discuss Wilcox’s performance.
Sources say the CMS board had hired the public relations firm Ketchum to handle the situation involving the superintendent’s suspension.
CMS announced Monday that Earnest Winston, the district’s chief engagement officer and ombudsman, would be serving as acting superintendent.
Winston claims that under his leadership, the focus of CMS will remain on doing what’s best for the students.
In the past decade, CMS has had five superintendents.
The suspension of Wilcox puts CMS into the second leadership crisis in five years, after former Superintendent Heath Morrison was forced to resign in November 2014.
Sources say there were several things that led up to Dr. Wilcox’s suspension. One area of concern was that the district stopped fingerprinting new employees for the past year, sources say. The board was not pleased when they found out.
CMS says more than 3,000 new employees were not fingerprinted, despite the fact that it is CMS policy to fingerprint all new employees to ensure individuals who work with students have been thoroughly checked out.
In a recent interview with WBTV, Wilcox said the absence of fingerprinting was his fault.
Originally, Charlotte Mecklenburg School representatives claimed the reason they stopped fingerprinting new employees in the district was because they changed fingerprinting companies.
“We dropped the ball because we didn’t change the policy before we changed the practice," Wilcox said.
On Monday afternoon, CMS sent out an open letter regarding the suspension.
The letter read:
CMS students, families, staff and community members, Governance and stewardship of CMS executive leadership is a key function of the Board of Education and a responsibility entrusted to us by the public on behalf of over 147,000 students, their families, and 19,000 employees across 175 schools and facilities. Guided by those responsibilities, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education announced the suspension of Superintendent Clayton Wilcox today, July 15, 2019. Under existing CMS policies, Dr. Wilcox will continue to receive his salary while suspended. During this time, CMS Chief Engagement Officer and Ombudsman Earnest Winston will serve as Acting Superintendent for our school district. Because this is a personnel matter, the Board cannot provide further details at this time. A school district is a community of people who are all dedicated to one thing above all – educating and supporting our students to prepare them for the futures they can achieve and deserve. Our work together for our students will continue uninterrupted, and together, we will succeed. Students, we are preparing every day for the start of the 2019-2020 school year and a strong year of teaching and learning in safe, healthy and supportive schools. We are focused on your well-being in every way possible. We will keep moving forward to help each of you succeed to your highest potential and to achieve your dreams. Families, our shared goal across the district is to maintain close focus on giving your students every opportunity available and to work tirelessly to support them. CMS colleagues and staff, we pledge our continuing support as leaders to our shared efforts. We each have an important part to play in making sure we do our absolute best for our students no matter our job title, role or position. In the days and weeks ahead, we will move forward together in trust and we will keep our focus on what matters most – each and every CMS student.
Sincerely,
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education
There is no word on whether interim Superintendent Wilson will stay on or if CMS is searching for another person to fill the role.
