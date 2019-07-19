Cabarrus County Wellness program ranks 3rd in Charlotte area

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Government is one of Charlotte Business Journal’s 2019 Healthiest Employers. It’s the seventh consecutive year the County received the award for its commitment to offering a wide range of wellness resources and maintaining a healthy workplace.
Cabarrus ranks third in the Charlotte area for organizations of its size.
The rankings were revealed on June 28 during the Healthiest Employers of Greater Charlotte Awards ceremony at the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden.
Human Resources Director Lundee Covington says wellness programming is something Cabarrus County believes in and supports.
“Employees are happier and healthier because the County provides information and opportunities for them to improve their health and wellbeing,” Covington said. “This impacts attendance, quality of work and even decisions to continue employment. Wellness programming is a win for employees and the County.”
Benefits employees receive through Cabarrus County’s wellness program include:
· Free and low-cost access to an employee health center
· Health coaching and smoking cessation services
· Employee Assistance Program
· Onsite fitness facilities
· Fitness classes and challenges for all levels
· Educational opportunities on a variety of topics
· Biometric screenings
Cabarrus County is actively seeking employees for a wide range of positions. Learn more about career opportunities with the County at www.cabarruscounty.us/jobs.
