Big events at Charlotte Motor Speedway, zMAX Dragway in Concord over the next few days

But points don’t matter in what has become one of the most anticipated exhibition races of the season. There’s nothing but bragging rights – and the coveted Faster Pastor Champion’s belt – on the line when area clergy take to the track for the final school bus slobberknocker of the season Tuesday night. Gates open at 5 p.m., with opening ceremonies scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Kids get in FREE – as do fans named Matthew, Mark, Luke or John during this week’s Faster Pastor event – and adult tickets are just $8.