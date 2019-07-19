Big changes in the forecast next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be day 10 of our current heatwave with highs headed back to the mid 90s again this afternoon. Today will also be day 21 of the past 23 with a high temperature of at least 90° in Charlotte.
On top of that, high humidity levels will push the heat index to past 100° in Charlotte for at least an hour or two this afternoon and the heat index in neighborhoods south / east of I-85 will push 103°-105° for several hours.
As for much-needed rain, storm chances look slim again today. A couple of showers and thunderstorms will fire up first in the mountains, then drift south / east toward the Piedmont during the afternoon and evening hours. There’s only about a 20% chance for a storm late in the day around Charlotte.
The intense heat will continue to hold right through the weekend, as a strong upper-level ridge dominates across much of the eastern half of the nation. This will mean more mid to upper 90s, with the heat index over 100° in Charlotte and up to 105° in communities south / east of I-85.
Daily storms chances will remain fairly low – in the 30-40% range – over the weekend before picking up early next week.
Change is finally on the horizon early next week. The upper-level ridge is finally forecast to break, allowing for a front to move through leading to more storms and eventually cooler 80s by Tuesday!
As rain chances rise Monday and Tuesday temperatures will fall. Highs will scale back to the mid 80s by Tuesday and low to mid 80s are expected by Wednesday!
Do your best to keep cool and please check on your pets and neighbors!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.