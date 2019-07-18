19-year-old arrested in armed robbery at Greenleafe Inn

Keontez Dae'Sheaun Wadsworth was arrested in an armed robbery that happened at the Greenleafe Inn Monday. (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
July 18, 2019 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 12:38 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested in an armed robbery that happened at a Charlotte hotel Monday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two people were robbed in their hotel room Monday at the Greenleafe Inn on Monroe Road. It happened around 9:48 p.m.

Keontez Dae’Sheaun Wadsworth, 19, was arrested in the case Wednesday. Wadsworth is also accused of striking one of the victims with a pistol during the robbery.

Wadsworth faces charges of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Another robbery was reported at the Greenleafe Inn earlier this month, on July 5.

The investigation is ongoing.

