Worst of the heatwave may have passed, but it’s not over yet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We've got a few more days to go of our high heat wave, but some relief is in sight on the 7-day forecast.
For the short term though, a strong upper-level ridge pushes back into the picture for Friday and the weekend. This will mean more mid to upper 90s, with the heat indices in the low 100s. Daily storms chances will remain scattered, generally around 30-40% over the weekend.
Then, a front coming in on Monday will break down the upper-level ridge pattern and finally provide some relief as our 90s streak ends.
As rain chances rise Monday and Tuesday along with this front, temperatures will fall. Highs will scale back to the mid 80s by Tuesday and low to mid 80s are expected by Wednesday! This could be the first short stretch of below-average days all summer.
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
