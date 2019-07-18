Why you’re seeing abandoned cars around Charlotte and what you can do

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Driving around Charlotte you may have noticed more abandoned cars along the road than usual.
Sometimes it’s because drivers are avoiding paying a towing fee, other times they’re going to get help.
As the city of Charlotte grows, law enforcement says the problem isn’t going away.
“Any time you’re driving down 77 there’s always a car or more on the side of the road,” Kylie Greer said.
Drivers say cars left on the side of the road are popping up everywhere.
“We usually have a lot more abandoned vehicles in the summer," NCSHP Trooper Ray Pierce said. "Vehicles are overheating because they’re sitting in heavy traffic.”
Chad Lingafelt tweeted this photo of a car he says was parked in the middle of a Ballantyne intersection for nearly a week.
CMPD handles cars left on city streets.
“Once that vehicle is there for five days we’re gonna contact community improvement and it eventually will be towed,” CMPD Crime Prevention Officer Jonathan Frisk said.
Police give drivers at least five days to retrieve their car, but law enforcement is not required to tow it immediately after that time period.
“If it’s a hazard to the road that’s something that we could tow the vehicle right away,” Officer Frisk said.
One driver on I-485 ran into some trouble Thursday morning. Her car started smoking and she had to pull over.
A friend picked her up, but she’ll have to come back for the car soon.
“If it’s a North Carolina vehicle; for 24 hours, if it’s an out of state vehicle, we allow you 48 hours to retrieve your vehicle," Trooper Pierce said.
Cars get an orange tag and if they’re left longer than the allotted hours, they can be towed.
If they don’t pick their car up from the towing facility within 30 days, the car becomes property of the towing company.
“I think it’s just something that the city needs to take a look at as a whole,” Valeria Vizcaino said. “I don’t know get them out of the way or at least draw attention to them.”
NCSHP will also do what CMPD does and tow immediately if it poses a safety hazard. They’ll also tow if the car has been vandalized.
They say if you’re seeing tagged cars out there for a while, call 911 on streets or *47 on highways.
