Users, cyber security expert sound off on FaceApp privacy concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new app has led to thousands of new photos being posted on social media.
People around the world have been downloading FaceApp. The app allows users to modify photos and change the age or appearance of the people who appear in the pictures.
WBTV spoke with several people in uptown Wednesday who said they had used the app.
Frank Souza, a Florida resident, said he is visiting Charlotte for the summer. Like many others, he wanted to test the app out.
"I wanted to see if I was gonna look good or not you know," joked Souza.
He used the app to make himself look much older. FaceApp used artificial intelligence to make Souza's dark hair and beard appear gray.
"I just look like Santa Clause to be honest," said Souza with a chuckle.
South Carolina resident Monique Green is in Charlotte for job training this week. She said her sister had used the app to make her appear much older in one of her photos.
While FaceApp is fun, some organizations and people have warned users about the implications of using the app. When WBTV questioned Souza and Green about privacy concerns, both said they weren't worried.
"Not really because it doesn't matter if you have an app or not. They can access your information without an app," said Green.
Souza said he felt he could still control which parts of his data were off-limits for the app.
"You can block stuff if you want. You can use it once and delete it. Privacy block whatever," said Souza.
While they weren't too concerned about the app, others were a little more hesitant about using it.
"I don't want that stuff on my phone and I think we need to be a little more careful," said Shelby resident Zack Kloosterman.
Mike Holland, executive vice president for cyber security company Fortalice Solutions, said users need to be cautious anytime they are utilizing a social media app that involves sharing data.
"The fear would be that by using this app, you're allowing the picture to end up somewhere that you don't know," said Holland about FaceApp. "You gotta understand that you're consenting through these applications for the use of that image and you may lose the rights to that image just by sharing it."
Holland recommends that people think about locking their information down through security settings when they are using apps.
A representative from FaceApp sent WBTV the following statement regarding privacy concerns.
We are receiving a lot of inquiries regarding our privacy policy and therefore, would like to provide a few points that explain the basics:
1. FaceApp performs most of the photo processing in the cloud. We only upload a photo selected by a user for editing. We never transfer any other images from the phone to the cloud.
2. We might store an uploaded photo in the cloud. The main reason for that is performance and traffic: we want to make sure that the user doesn’t upload the photo repeatedly for every edit operation. Most images are deleted from our servers within 48 hours from the upload date.
3. We accept requests from users for removing all their data from our servers. Our support team is currently overloaded, but these requests have our priority. For the fastest processing, we recommend sending the requests from the FaceApp mobile app using “Settings->Support->Report a bug” with the word “privacy” in the subject line. We are working on the better UI for that.
4. All FaceApp features are available without logging in, and you can log in only from the settings screen. As a result, 99% of users don’t log in; therefore, we don’t have access to any data that could identify a person.
5. We don’t sell or share any user data with any third parties.
6. Even though the core R&D team is located in Russia, the user data is not transferred to Russia.
Additionally, we’d like to comment on one of the most common concerns: all pictures from the gallery are uploaded to our servers after a user grants access to the photos (for example, https://twitter.com/joshuanozzi/status/1150961777548701696). We don’t do that. We upload only a photo selected for editing. You can quickly check this with any of network sniffing tools available on the internet.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.