UPDATE: Man arrested after gruesome quadruple homicide at Columbus apartment home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a man who is believed to have committed a gruesome quadruple homicide at Elizabeth Canty Apartments last night.
Travane Brandon Jackson has been taken into custody and charged with four counts of family violence - murder.
CPD is working to confirm Jackson’s relationship to the three children killed, but he is believed to be their father.
The children reportedly range in age from less than a year old to 3-years-old.
Police say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 for the latest details.
