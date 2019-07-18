UPDATE: Man arrested after gruesome quadruple homicide at Columbus apartment home

27-year-old Travane Jackson, charged in quadruple homicide (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | July 18, 2019 at 7:46 AM EDT - Updated July 18 at 8:31 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a man who is believed to have committed a gruesome quadruple homicide at Elizabeth Canty Apartments last night.

Travane Brandon Jackson has been taken into custody and charged with four counts of family violence - murder.

CPD is working to confirm Jackson’s relationship to the three children killed, but he is believed to be their father.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 29-year-old mother, Jerrica Spellman, and her three young children were stabbed to death near 20th Avenue and Cusseta Road.

The children reportedly range in age from less than a year old to 3-years-old.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 for the latest details.

