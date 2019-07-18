Trump says American warship destroyed Iranian drone

It was the latest in a string of moves by the U.S. and Iran that have brought them closer to armed conflict since early May when Washington accused Tehran of threatening U.S. forces and interests in Iraq and in the Gulf. In response, the U.S. accelerated the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group to the Arabian Sea and deployed four B-52 long-range bombers to the Gulf state of Qatar. It also has deployed additional Patriot air defense missile batteries in the Gulf region since then.