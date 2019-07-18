Track work to affect passenger rail service into the Fall

Silver Star (Sunday-Wednesday during the weeks of July 21-Sept. 18; northbound only)• Train 92 departing Miami on Sundays through Wednesdays will be numbered 1092 and leave Miami four hours later than the current schedule at 3:50 p.m.• Train 1092 will arrive in New York four hours later than the normal schedule and the train will add a stop in Wilson.• Train 92 will operate normally Thursday through Saturday.