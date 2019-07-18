Track work to affect passenger rail service into the Fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Passenger train service in eastern North Carolina will be impacted by CSX track maintenance work from July through September. The work will affect several services beginning Sunday, July 21 and will continue until Thursday, Sept. 19.
Schedule changes are as follows:
Silver Star (Sunday-Wednesday during the weeks of July 21-Sept. 18; northbound only)• Train 92 departing Miami on Sundays through Wednesdays will be numbered 1092 and leave Miami four hours later than the current schedule at 3:50 p.m.• Train 1092 will arrive in New York four hours later than the normal schedule and the train will add a stop in Wilson.• Train 92 will operate normally Thursday through Saturday.
Carolinian (Monday-Thursday during the weeks of July 22-Sept. 19)• Trains 79 and 80 will operate between Raleigh and Charlotte only.• Trains 79 and 80 service between New York and Raleigh is cancelled, with no alternate transportation provided.• Trains 79 and 80 will operate normally Friday through Sunday.
Palmetto (Monday-Thursday during the weeks of July 22-Sept. 19; southbound only)• Train 89 will operate normally between New York and Richmond, but depart Richmond one hour later at 1:29 p.m.• Arrival and departure times at Rocky Mount, Wilson and Selma will also be one hour later.• Train 89 will operate normally Friday through Sunday.
Alternative options for travel beyond North Carolina are available through Amtrak’s other routes:• Silver Meteor (Stops in Rocky Mount and Fayetteville)• Silver Star (Stops in Rocky Mount, Raleigh, Cary, Southern Pines and Hamlet)• Palmetto (Stops in Rocky Mount, Wilson, Selma and Fayetteville)• Crescent (Stops in Greensboro, High Point, Salisbury, Charlotte and Gastonia)
Visit ncbytrain.org to purchase tickets or call 1-800-BY-TRAIN if you have questions and need to make changes to a reservation.
