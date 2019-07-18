Tanner Muse: Motivated to Attack Another National Championship with the Clemson Tigers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clemson safety and Belmont native, Tanner Muse attended this year’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte along with teammate, John Simpson and head coach, Dabo Swinney.
Returning to the Queen City for Media Day, less than fifteen miles east of where he grew up, Muse has eagerly presented the leadership role he will continue to carry out this season. Muse described himself as more of a quiet leader with quite the comedic personality to balance out his seriousness. He described the role he adopted last year and will continue in the upcoming season, “I try to uplift as many people as I can, but I’m definitely hard on them.”
As an older player in the defensive front, he explains the importance of vocal leadership on the team, and how the players must work together to be that voice to their younger teammates. Muse shows his maturity on the team, as he desires to lead in the way that he was led during his underclassmen years as a Tiger.
The driving force behind the Clemson powerhouse is the taste of sweet success, according to Muse. “I hate losing more than anything,” he said. While losing isn't commonplace for the Tigers, Muse credits their preparation and amount of film watched to their success, as this is what sets them apart.
With success as a prevalent motivator, Clemson is only looking forward, “We’re the attacking champions, we’re not defending, we’re just trying to get that next one. Anything we’ve done before doesn’t really matter,” said Muse.
With their focus on the future, and aspirations of another Championship win, Tanner Muse and the Tigers are ready for the 2019 season. Clemson faces Georgia Tech in Death Valley, in the first game of their season on August 29.
