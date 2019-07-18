Tanner Muse: Motivated to Attack Another National Championship with the Clemson Tigers

Returning to the Queen City for Media Day, less than fifteen miles east of where he grew up, Muse has eagerly presented the leadership role he will continue to carry out this season. Muse described himself as more of a quiet leader with quite the comedic personality to balance out his seriousness. He described the role he adopted last year and will continue in the upcoming season, “I try to uplift as many people as I can, but I’m definitely hard on them.”