Speeding on Statesville Blvd in Salisbury lands woman in jail on drug charges
(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant | July 18, 2019 at 9:06 AM EDT - Updated July 18 at 9:06 AM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman stopped for speeding on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury on Wednesday night ended up in jail on drug charges.

According to police, an officer stopped a 2006 Genesis on Statesville Blvd. at approximately 7:40 pm. The driver was going 52 in a 35 mph zone.

When the officer approached the car he noticed the smell of marijuana. When asked if she had drugs, the driver, 18-year-old Anna Chau Nguyen of Wilmington, took a plastic bag containing marijuana out of her pocketbook.

Police also found digital scales, more plastic bags, a large amount of cash and THC gummies.

Nguyen was charged with drug possession and maintaining a vehicle for drugs. She was jailed under a secured bond of $20,000.

