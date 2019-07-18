Speeding on Statesville Blvd in Salisbury lands woman in jail on drug charges

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman stopped for speeding on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury on Wednesday night ended up in jail on drug charges.
According to police, an officer stopped a 2006 Genesis on Statesville Blvd. at approximately 7:40 pm. The driver was going 52 in a 35 mph zone.
When the officer approached the car he noticed the smell of marijuana. When asked if she had drugs, the driver, 18-year-old Anna Chau Nguyen of Wilmington, took a plastic bag containing marijuana out of her pocketbook.
Police also found digital scales, more plastic bags, a large amount of cash and THC gummies.
Nguyen was charged with drug possession and maintaining a vehicle for drugs. She was jailed under a secured bond of $20,000.
