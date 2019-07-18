Salisbury VAMC Offers new Urgent Care benefits

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to a press release, the Salisbury VA Health Care System (HCS) is dedicated to helping Veterans get access to the care they need at the right place and at the right time.
The VA implemented the MISSION Act as a supplement to VA Care on June 6. But one of the lesser known provisions of the law established a new urgent care benefit that allows eligible Veterans access to urgent and walk-in care at participating clinics in their communities.
This is a giant step forward in terms of convenience for our patients, as eligible Veterans do not need to get prior authorization from VA to visit an urgent care provider in VA’s network, according to the release.
This urgent care benefit is meant to give Veterans a convenient way to get treatment for minor injuries and illnesses such as colds, strep throat and pink eye. To be eligible for urgent and walk-in care, Veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system and have received care through VA from either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months.
As an example of how this works, please see here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jk-eg4N29w0.
Within a 100-mile radius of zip code of 28144, we have 130 urgent clinics that have joined the VA network of care and growing. To find a list of urgent clinics in your area, please visit: https://vaurgentcarelocator.triwest.com/Locator/Care
For more information about the Salisbury VA Medical Center visit http://www.salisbury.va.gov/.
