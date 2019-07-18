Salisbury Community Resource Fair agency registration deadline approaching

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Community Action Teams will host its annual Community Resource Fair for parents and children of all ages, Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hurley YMCA.
The Fair brings together local agencies specializing in health, addiction, education and family support in one place to assist local families during the 2019-2020 school year.
There will be an interactive, “teen-bedroom” challenge for parents, school supply giveaways and door prizes.
The 2018 Community Resource Fair drew more than 40 agency vendors and 500 residents over the four-hour event.Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Lunch will be provided.Non-profit organizations are encouraged to register to secure a table by Friday, July 19.
Non-registered organizations are not permitted to host an information table.For more information, please contact Anne Little, human relations manager, at anne.little@salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-5218.
