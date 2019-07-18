Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students earn Leadership Awards

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Cabarrus Community College: The annual Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Student Leadership Banquet recognized outstanding student leaders for their dedication to academics, student life and volunteerism. Students hold leadership positions at the College as part of 17 clubs, as members of the executive board of the Student Government Association, as official Student Ambassadors, and more.
“It is always an honor to recognize our ‘cream of the crop,’” said Rowan-Cabarrus President Dr. Carol S. Spalding. “These students are just remarkable, from their excellent performance in the classroom to their willingness to share of themselves to strengthen our campus and our community. They are the leaders of the future.”
Four students were honored with special awards for their dedication to academics, student life and volunteerism. The Eddie Myers Leadership Award, the Outstanding Community Service Award, and the Golden and Silver Leadership Awards are given each year to students chosen by a Leadership Award Committee comprised of faculty and staff. Students are nominated by their advisors, fellow students or staff.
Tatiana Lo was honored with the Eddie Myers Leadership Award. Lo is an active member of the Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College Student Government Association, serves as president of the Cabarrus County 4H Club, is a member of the National Honor Society, and is a founding member and president of the Rowan-Cabarrus TriBeta Biology Club. She also volunteers with Atrium Health and has helped with the collection of more than 200 hats for children through Caps for Care. She stays active in volunteering and school leadership while maintaining a 3.3 grade point average.
The award is given to a student who demonstrates self-discipline, good citizenship, commitment to lifelong learning and the ability to overcome adversity, in honor of Eddie H. Myers, former vice president of Student Service and advisor to the Student Government Association at Rowan-Cabarrus. He assisted in organizing student clubs on both state and local levels.
Tamara Davis was presented with the Outstanding Community Service Award. Davis has assisted fellow Rowan-Cabarrus students with admissions and residency applications, led the WOW (Women Obtaining Wisdom) Club as president for two years, and volunteers in her community by packing meals for children with food insecurity.
The Outstanding Community Service Award is given to an individual who has performed exemplary community service, made significant contributions to enhance the quality of life in the community, and demonstrated an understanding of his or her responsibility to one’s community through involvement with campus clubs and activities.
Owen Parker was named this year’s Golden Leadership Award recipient. Owen has been a familiar face on campus, often engaging in conversation with other students and serving as a trusted source for advice or a friendly ear for their concerns. While he has never experienced homelessness himself, Owen was passionate about assisting homeless students during the MLK Jr. Day of Caring at Rowan-Cabarrus. He and his team created handmade scarves, added handwritten notes of encouragement, and placed them at bus stops and open spaces, ultimately serving 50 students on campus during the cold winter months.
The Golden Leadership Award is given to an individual who has shown character and commitment to academic excellence by maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, while helping to provide meaningful opportunities for the student body to engage in campus activities.
Damola Ogunyomi was honored with the Silver Leadership Award for her tireless campus club and volunteer work, while maintaining a grade point average of 3.8. She is a member of the Student Government Association and has worked at blood drives, international festivals, homelessness awareness events and Rise Against Hunger during spring break.
“These students are remarkable people who have shown commitment not only to excelling in academics, but to taking part in student life and activities in the community,” said Barb Meidl, director of student life and leadership. “Part of our mission is to help students go as far as they can go, both in reaching their education and career goals and in making the world a better place.”
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu/applyor call 704-216-RCCC (7222). The College is accepting applications and enrolling students for fall classes that begin August 19, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.