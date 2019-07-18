Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students earn Leadership Awards

Owen Parker was named this year’s Golden Leadership Award recipient. Owen has been a familiar face on campus, often engaging in conversation with other students and serving as a trusted source for advice or a friendly ear for their concerns. While he has never experienced homelessness himself, Owen was passionate about assisting homeless students during the MLK Jr. Day of Caring at Rowan-Cabarrus. He and his team created handmade scarves, added handwritten notes of encouragement, and placed them at bus stops and open spaces, ultimately serving 50 students on campus during the cold winter months.