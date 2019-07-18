Rock Hill Schools participates in eLearning pilot program

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Schools is one of ten districts in South Carolina selected for the eLearning pilot program.
The program provides another way for schools to fit in make-up days in the school year. Rock Hill Schools Board Chairwoman Helena Miller says they run out of days in the schedule to fit make-up days.
“Between the snow days, hurricane-like weather, we’ve end up having inclement weather days and it happens every year,” Miller said.
The eLearning program allows students to make-up the inclement-weather day without going into school. Students can download the eLearning packet on their school-issued computer, then complete the work at home.
Miller says it will not require internet access because children can download the packet at school.
“This is just a way for us to utilize the technology that we already have that the kids are comfortable using,” Miller said.
Rock Hill Schools can make-up two canceled school-days using eLearning in the 2019-2020 school year. If the program is successful, it could be implemented statewide.
