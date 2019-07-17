Planning a summer trip? Take these steps to avoid being scammed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Before you head out for some fun in the sun, do some research and carefully read the details on any travel package.
Always get recommendations from family and friends for good travel agencies, vacation rentals, hotels and travel packages.
If you are considering an offer, look up the name of the company online with the words “scam,” “review” or “complaint.”
Be sure to ask about extra costs, such as resort, destination, facility or amenity fees. They can add up.
Ask about taxes and get a copy of the cancellation and refund policies before you pay. If you’re buying travel insurance, be sure the agency is licensed.
And always bring copies of any confirmation details that show the rate and amenities you were promised. This also helps if the hotel or host says your reservation is “lost.”
