Officer shot, suspect dead after armed robbery in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham police officer was shot and the suspect is dead after an armed robbery Wednesday evening at a convenience store downtown.
The officer has been identified as Cullen Stafford. He is currently in surgery at UAB Hospital after being shot multiple times.
The incident happened after police were called to a robbery in progress at a convenience store in the 500 block of 23rd Street North.
When police were trying to apprehend the suspect, officers say he pulled out a handgun and fired at them.
Cullen was shot multiple times and taken to UAB Hospital.
After the first officer was hit, the suspect continued to fire a weapon and police officers began to return the fire.
Gunfire was exchanged over multiple locations before the suspect was pronounced dead at a scene near a parking structure. That location is not currently known.
The crime scene currently stretches five city blocks around the initial scene. Police hope to narrow the perimeter down as soon as possible.
The wounded officer underwent surgery at UAB and according to Birmingham information officer Sgt. Johnny Williams, is currently in stable condition. Williams reports officer Staffords surgery went as well as could be expected and that more surgeries will come.
“This is a very tough job and we have officers who are here that we’ve provided a lot of training to, a lot of support. We’re going to continue to support them throughout the process just like we did during the time we lost Sergeant Carter,” said Police Chief Patrick Smith.
Mayor Randall Woodfin also offered words of condolence:
During the initial media briefing, Police Chief Patrick Smith had a message for the residents of the city. “The Birmingham Police Department is out here working for them. We’re going to do everything we can to make this city safe.”
During the incident, we understand a second officer was also injured when he fell, but he is expected to be OK.
VIDEO below: Father of Officer Cullen arrives at hospital:
VIDEO below: District Attorney Danny Carr speaks about the shooting:
